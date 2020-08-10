Three Lucky Readers Could Walk Away With A Free Selpic P1 Printer Thanks To This Exclusive Giveaway

If you are old enough to remember when a printer was something reserved specifically for universities, large businesses, or the absurdly wealthy, you likely can acknowledge that printers have come a long way. Now most families have a printer at home for coupons, documents, labels, and of course children’s homework! But what if I told you even these modern marvels are due for a big upgrade?

The Next Best Thing?

One California company has taken the initiative to begin develop of a printer so small that it looks like a pen. Yes you heard that right… a pen! How does it work you might ask? Well funny enough it works similarly to a pen, if your pen was actually a printer. Need to print a document? Run your pen a few times over a blank piece of paper and watch as your paper is transformed before your eyes into the printed document you desire.

The Selpic P1 offers endless possibilities. Find out more about how you can get your hands on one today!

But the Selpic P1 isn’t limited to just paper products as you can also print on coffee cans, documents, t-shirts….you name it! Instead of having to buy an expensive label maker alongside your traditional printer…the Selpic P1 can just do it all.

So why haven’t you heard of this revolutionary technology yet? Well namely because it is still in development. Right now the Selpic P1 has working prototypes and is working on mass producing their product for normal sales. Which means that it normally should be very hard to get your hands on one of these…..but luckily for Daily Caller readers, there are now two ways that you can not only get your hands on the world’s smallest printer….but also take pride in the fact that you have helped bring this project to life!

Our Exclusive Free Giveaway

Option 1 for Daily Caller readers is an exciting one: You can enter this free giveaway below and three lucky daily caller readers will win FREE Selpic P1s. The giveaway is limited to residents of the United States who are 18 years of age or older to enter, and you must follow three steps in order for your submission to be considered valid.

The giveaway will walk you through what you need to do but in case there is any confusion, here are the three steps you need to take:

You need to follow @SelpicOfficial on Twitter You need to Like https://www.facebook.com/SelpicOfficial/ and join Selpics Facebook group where they announce winners at https://www.facebook.com/groups/SelpicPrinter And finally you need to tweet out or post on your personal Facebook the following: I have entered to win a free Selpic P1: The World’s Smallest Handheld Printer

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/selpic-p1-the-world-s-smallest-handheld-printer/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=dailycaller&utm_campaign=giveaways)

And that’s it. Make sure you verify it all through the Gleam.IO portal below and receive a confirmation of an entry to be officially entered.

I know from personal experience taking the time to enter a giveaway can be a hassle, but the last time we did a giveaway, we had less than 25 people enter meaning you have a very good chance of winning a free state of the art handheld printer (valued at about $199.99 per Selpic’s website) if you just take the time to enter.

Always remember you will never be asked by someone from Selpic or DailyCaller for your credit card information or any other sensitive info other than your name email and date of birth in conjunction with this giveaway, so be wary of scammers. Winners will be notified via email of their selection.

Selpic P1 Handheld Printer



The giveaway will run from 12:00 PM EST August 10, 2020 to 11:59 PM EST August 17th, and you must be 18 years old to enter. The contest is open to the residents of all 50 states in the United States and the District of Columbia. A winner will be selected at random. For legal purposes this giveaway is being conducted by Selpic Inc. at 12750 Moore St., Cerritos, California 90703, USA , in compliance with US law governing promotions or giveaways.

And what about the second way to get your hand’s on this cool innovation that’s ready to take the market by storm?

Support Selpic on Indiegogo And Get One Of The First Selpic P1’s When They Are Released To The Public

If you aren’t feeling lucky or giveaways aren’t your thing….be sure to check out https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/selpic-p1-the-world-s-smallest-handheld-printer as you can help invest in their crowdfunding campaign. Early investors can early 50% off retail price and loads of other benefits…and like all Indiegogo crowdfunding campaigns you are protected and will receive a refund if there is a hiccup with this project and company and their current production plan. Which means is this a relatively risk free way to get in on the ground floor of this exciting technology and impress all your friends and coworkers!

