‘Anthony Is A Loser’: Trump Slams Anthony Scaramucci After Heated Exchange With Fox News Host

Fox News host Steve Hilton and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci clashed on Sunday and President Donald Trump later jumped into the conversation on Twitter.

During a segment on “The Next Revolution,” Scaramucci and Hilton traded barbs over the former communications director’s support for Trump’s Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden. Scaramucci recently launched the anti-Trump super PAC, The Right Side Pac, along with several former Bush administration officials, according to The Hill.

“Number one, the economy is upside down,” Scaramucci told Hilton Sunday evening. “You had 13% unemployment for the African American community. “Number two, he’s politicized the science around the pandemic. And the last thing — the most important thing for me, about the Republican Party — we are shrinking, and so in order to expand the tent, we have to reframe and re-engineer the Republican Party.”

WATCH:

“Let’s start with regulation,” Hilton responded, “an important issue for every small business out there for jobs and growth. In 2016, Anthony, you said that regulation is crushing growth. Now you want it much higher than it was then, why?” (RELATED: CNN Guest Says There’s No Network On The Left Dedicated To Tearing Down Trump)

“That’s not what I want,” Scaramucci replied. “He is a divider. He divides people. He incenses people. He is creating hate in our democracy.”

After the segment had aired, Trump responded to Scaramucci by tweeting, “.@Scaramucci, who just made a fool of himself as he got taken apart by @SteveHiltonx, only lasted 11 days in his favorite of all time Administration, before being fired for, again, making a fool of himself. Anthony is a loser who begged to come back. I said ‘No Thanks.'”

The former White House official replied on Twitter, saying, “The Loser is you: 162,000 dead, 40 million American jobs lost on your watch. We are tired of all of the losing. We wanted you to succeed but you are an abject failure. Thankfully it will be over on 11/3. America will heal and rebuild.” (RELATED: Trump Signs Four Executive Orders To Provide Coronavirus Relief)