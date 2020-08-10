We’ve Done Our Research, And This Kindle Bundle Is The Perfect Gift For Readers!

Looking for the perfect gift for a friend who loves to read? Alternatively, maybe you’re the bookwork looking to upgrade the way you read! Either way, look no further as we have found the perfect gift for readers looking to revolutionize the way they read their books.

Personally, I found myself in desperate need of finding an alternative to going to a book store or library to find the perfect read, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 quarantine. That’s when I did what I always do and went searching on Amazon! Fortunately, I found the perfect alternative amongst Amazon’s Best Sellers: Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle!

(Photo via Amazon)

The Kindle Paperwhite is the thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight. The Kindle also features waterproof capabilities, allowing you to freely read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the tub. The most important feature, however, is its long battery life which boasts a week-long battery capability without the need for a recharge. Now, you get all of these incredible features along with an Amazon Leather Cover, power adaptor, and wifi capabilities in this exclusive Amazon bundle. As someone looking for a quick, yet long-term, solution to my finding books and reading during this quarantine, I can genuinely say this is the best alternative I have found worth my money.

(Photo via Amazon)

Still not convinced? Feel free to check out some of the incredible reviews for this Amazon Product below.

One Amazon Kindle user, who gave the product five stars, said the following: “I have had my kindle white for about 4 years, it is reliable, easy to read and easy to hold in any position while reading in bed or your big rig. Being able to order and download as much material as you want and not have to worry about disk space is nice”

Another Amazon Kindle user, with a unique problem, gave the product four stars after stating the following: “I have dyslexia. I’ve never been a big reader when I didn’t have to be. It was horrible. HOWEVER, Kindle comes with the ability to change fonts and it has the Open Dyslexic font. So now I’m a voracious reader. If you have dyslexia and problems reading, this will change everything for you. Get it!”

Clearly, the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle is worth the purchase, especially when purchasing with Amazon Prime and saving 20% the entire bundle!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.