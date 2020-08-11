Air Force Will Still Try To Play Navy And Army After The Mountain West Postpones The Football Season

Air Force still wants to try to play Navy and Army in football this season.

Air Force is in the Mountain West, and the conference indefinitely postponed the football season late Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite that, the Falcons are still trying to play some football against their military rivals. Athletic director Nathan Pine released a statement and said in part, “I’m pleased that Air Force will have the opportunity to continue to explore competitions against Army & Navy if conditions allow as we have similar physical missions across the service academies.”

You can read the full statement below.

Obviously, it’d be cool to watch all the service academies play football in the fall, but I’m not sure it’s honestly worth it.

They’re going to gear up and practice for a total of two games? How can you ask those players to put their bodies through training camp for 120 total minutes of football?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air Force Football (@af_football) on Aug 5, 2020 at 5:09pm PDT

I think I speak for everyone when I say we want to see football happen. However, we don’t want to watch kids put in all the work for two games.

That’s just ridiculous, and it’s not necessary at all. Now, if Air Force can play a full non-conference slate, then that’s different.

However, that seems incredibly unlikely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air Force Football (@af_football) on Jul 22, 2020 at 1:49pm PDT

We’ll see what happens, but Air Force should not suit up for only two games.