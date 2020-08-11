‘Top Cop’: Bernie Sanders’ Former National Press Secretary Weighs In On Biden Picking Kamala Harris

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ former National press Secretary Briahna Joy Gray criticized 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for selecting Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

After the news broke that Biden selected Harris to be his running mate, Joy Gray labeled Harris as America’s “top cop” and blasted the Democratic party.

“We are in the midst of the largest protest movement in American history, the subject of which is excessive policing, and the Democratic Party chose a ‘top cop’ and the author of the Joe Biden crime bill to save us from Trump. The contempt for the base is, wow,” Joy Gray said.

Biden announced he would select Harris to be his running mate earlier Tuesday.

The announcement was made on Twitter, as speculation grew that there would be an event at Hotel du Pont in Wilmington, Delaware. Photos of an event production truck outside of the hotel were taken before the announcement, leading up to speculation that Biden would announce his running mate.

“Joe Biden is running to restore the soul of the nation and unite the country to move us forward. Joe knows more about the importance of the Vice Presidency than just about anyone, and he is confident that Kamala Harris will be the best partner for him to finally get the country back on track,” the Biden campaign said in an email.

“Since Donald Trump became president, he has made everything worse. He has pursued economic policies that reward wealth over work and benefited corporations and his buddies over working families. He has walked away from American leadership on the national stage. He has used division and stoked hatred for political purposes to pit Americans against one another,” the campaign email continued.

Biden said he would announce his running mate August 1, and then later said it would be the first week of August. Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice and Democratic Florida Rep. Val Demmings were also top contenders for the position. Just before the announcement, Biden reportedly started calling the women he was considering for the position to let them know that they were not selected for the job. (RELATED: Bernie’s Campaign Co-Chair Says Voting For Biden Is Like Eating ‘A Bowl Of S***’)

Biden will no longer be traveling to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to accept the Democratic nomination. Biden was originally scheduled to accept the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, but he will now be giving a speech from his home state of Delaware due to concerns of coronavirus. (RELATED: Biden: ‘I Wish’ Schools Taught More About ‘Islamic Faith’)

The two are expected to give a speech tomorrow in Delaware to discuss their campaign.