Biden Picks Kamala Harris To Be His Vice Presidential Nominee

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden will select Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate to take on President Donald Trump.

The announcement was made on Twitter, as speculation grew that there would be an event at Hotel du Pont in Wilmington, Deleware. Photos of an event production truck outside of the hotel were taken before the announcement, leading up to speculation that Biden would announce his running mate.

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

Following up on NYT scoop, our @BoKnowsNews just snagged these pics of an event production truck outside Wilmington’s Hotel du Pont… (The vendor has been used in the past by Biden’s campaign.) pic.twitter.com/sxmAJAsOat — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) August 11, 2020

SPOTTED: An elaborate event is being set up in a Wilmington hotel ballroom, and there are signs it may be Biden-related. With @katieglueck: https://t.co/EbFeyOBzC1 — Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) August 11, 2020

Biden said he would announce his running mate August 1, and then later said it would be the first week of August, but he has still not made an announcement. Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris, Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice, and Democratic Florida Rep. Val Demmings were all top contenders for the position.

This comes as Biden will no longer be traveling to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to accept the Democratic nomination. Biden was originally scheduled to accept the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, but he will now be giving a speech from his home state of Delaware due to concerns of coronavirus.

The Washington Post posted an article Friday titled “Why Biden’s VP pick is different from any other.” The piece mentions how important the pick is due to Biden’s age and that who he picks needs to be “prepared to take over should Biden die.”