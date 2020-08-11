Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby Says Medical Advisors Haven’t Told Them To Stop Preparing To Play Football

The Big 12 hasn’t been told to stop preparing for the football season.

According to Chuck Carlton, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said that the conference’s medical advisors haven’t told teams to stop preparing for the upcoming season during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Worth noting: Big 12’s Bob Bowlsby said so far that medical advisors have not told the conference to stop preparing for the season. — Chuck Carlton (@ChuckCarltonDMN) August 11, 2020

It’s truly incredible how different conferences are all in very different places right now. The Big 10 is at the brink and the future looks dark.

The Big 12, which has teams in the same general area of some B1G squads, is out here without much concern.

How is it safe for Iowa State to prepare for the season, but not Iowa? Does anyone want to explain how that makes sense?

If the Big 12 medical professionals think it’s safe to prepare, then how isn’t it safe for everyone? It just doesn’t add up at all.

Having said all of that, this is good news. It means that the Big 12 likely plans to play football, which is a win for America.

We need the games rolling, and the Big 12 is one of the most powerful conferences in America. If they decide to go ahead with games, then it’s a great sign for everyone else.

Let’s hope nothing causes the conference to hit the pause button. That’s the last thing we need during the coronavirus pandemic.