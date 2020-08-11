Clemson Eliminates Social Media Ban For Football Players During The Season

Clemson football players will no longer be off of social media during the season.

Members of the Tigers famously always log off of social media during the season for a self-imposed ban so that they can focus on football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16) on Jan 15, 2020 at 4:05pm PST

However, those days are a thing of the past. According to Matt Connolly, running back Darien Rencher revealed that the policy created by players is done.

“It was different back then (when it started). I think they had blackberries and flip phones… We think we can handle it,” Rencher explained.

Clemson’s social media policy is gone, according to Darien Rencher. “It was different back then (when it started). I think they had blackberries and flip phones… We think we can handle it.” — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) August 10, 2020

It’s worth noting that Clemson players, especially quarterback Trevor Lawrence, have been incredibly vocal on social media to save the football season during the coronavirus pandemic.

I’d take a punch from @MikeTyson to be able to play#WeWantToPlay — Jake Venables (@_jakevenables) August 10, 2020

Personally, I kind of liked the fact that Clemson players were off social media during the season. It was a great indication that they were locked in on nothing other than football.

As anyone on social media will tell you, it’s a wasteland with very little upside. It’s just an echo chamber where people go to fight and hear opinions they agree with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16) on Jun 12, 2019 at 7:00pm PDT

However, times are also changing, and it’s important to remain flexible and change with the evolving landscape of college football.

College athletes are needed now more than ever to speak up, and they should do so. Seeing as how Clemson players might literally help save the football season, I’m all for them being on social media at this point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16) on Jan 9, 2019 at 12:04pm PST

We need them, and I hope they keep using their platforms to help ensure that the season happens.