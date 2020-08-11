Damian Lillard Rips Skip Bayless, Says He Will ‘Never’ Have His ‘Respect’

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard isn’t a fan of Skip Bayless.

In response to a Monday tweet about Bayless "not buying 'Dame Time,'" the NBA superstar absolutely tore into the FS1 pundit.

I’m still not buying “Dame Time” and apparently the Clippers aren’t either. @undisputed. 9:30 AM-Noon ET. FS1. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 10, 2020

“I have never been buying nothing about you fam. You a joke. And after our private convo full of back pedaling you will never have my respect,” Lillard responded.

I have never been buying nothing about you fam. You a joke. And after our private convo full of back pedaling you will never have my respect ???? https://t.co/do0yxFgUju — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 10, 2020

Say whatever you want about Damian Lillard, but that man always keeps it real. He’s never afraid to call people out in a blunt fashion.

He did the same thing to ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky back in May. Most athletes don’t keep it this real with pundits.

Lillard doesn’t know any other way.

Entitled and spoiled? Mf watch yo mouth. My background , family, and character couldn’t be further FROM entitled and spoiled. I said what I said! https://t.co/yM30aU5xl2 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 28, 2020

I also love how Lillard is bringing up a private conversation. That’s about as legit of a kill shot as you’ll find.

He’s just straight up saying that Bayless speaks out of both sides of his mouth. In public, he says one thing. In private, he says something very different.

Don’t come at Lillard with that kind of energy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) on Aug 8, 2020 at 3:20pm PDT

Never change, Lillard! Never change!