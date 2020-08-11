Editorial

Damian Lillard Rips Skip Bayless, Says He Will ‘Never’ Have His ‘Respect’

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 16: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 16, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard isn’t a fan of Skip Bayless.

In response to a Monday tweet about Bayless “not buying ‘Dame Time,'” the NBA superstar absolutely tore into the FS1 pundit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I have never been buying nothing about you fam. You a joke. And after our private convo full of back pedaling you will never have my respect,” Lillard responded.

Say whatever you want about Damian Lillard, but that man always keeps it real. He’s never afraid to call people out in a blunt fashion.

He did the same thing to ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky back in May. Most athletes don’t keep it this real with pundits.

Lillard doesn’t know any other way.

I also love how Lillard is bringing up a private conversation. That’s about as legit of a kill shot as you’ll find.

He’s just straight up saying that Bayless speaks out of both sides of his mouth. In public, he says one thing. In private, he says something very different.

Don’t come at Lillard with that kind of energy!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) on

Never change, Lillard! Never change!