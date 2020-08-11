Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Named Highest-Paid Actor Of 2020

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been named the highest-paid actor by Forbes magazine for the second year in a row and it wasn’t even close.

The 48-year-old actor proved once again to be the actor that studios can count on, earning $87.5 million, per the magazine's annual list in a piece published Tuesday.

The "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" star lead was helped by scoring $23.5 million for his role in the upcoming Netflix original "Red Notice" and his Under Armour line Project Rock.

Coming in second this year, was Ryan Reynolds with $71.5 million, who scored more than $20 million a piece for “Six Underground” and the movie “Red Notice,” per the outlet.

Rounding out third place for the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, was Mark Wahlberg, with $58 million. His Netflix film, “Spenser Confidential,” brought the streaming site its third most watched original movie since it debuted in March.

The “Central Intelligence” star recently made headlines with news that he had bought the XFL Football League.