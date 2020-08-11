Former Police Officer Brandon Tatum Weighs In On Leaked Bodycam Video Of George Floyd, Black Lives Matter And More

Former police officer Brandon Tatum joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the leaked police bodycam footage of George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement and more.

Specifically, he explains why he believes the Black Lives Matter protests have very little to do with Floyd, saying that they are part of “something bigger.”

“I think this video is inconsistent with the protesting and the rioting, I don’t understand why these people are still rioting at this point, this is not evidence of racial bias, it’s not evidence of killing him because he’s a black man and they got arrested very, very quickly,” said Tatum.

He also slammed celebrities who are donating money to the effort to defund police. (RELATED: ‘A Violent Institution’: These Celebrities Are Funding The ‘Defund The Police’ Movement.)

