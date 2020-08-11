Greg Sankey Says The SEC Could ‘Certainly’ Play College Football Alone If Necessary

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey thinks the conference can play college football alone if necessary.

It’s not known right now how many conferences will skip the 2020 college football season, and a handful of them already have. It’s believed that the SEC would be the final holdout to play, and the man running the league believes they can do it by themselves if they’re left with no other choice. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sankey said the following Tuesday during a conversation with Dan Patrick, according to 247Sports:

I don’t think that’s the right direction, really. Could we? Certainly. So, there’s a difference between can you do something and should you do something in life. And so, we’re actually set up with our schedule, with our own health protocols, that we could if that was the circumstance; operate on our own. I’m not sure that’s the wisest direction, but you know, there’s been a lot of interesting things have happened since March in college sports.

It would be absolutely fascinating to see the reaction if only the SEC plays football in 2020. People would be incredibly upset.

It would also potentially become a PR nightmare if anything goes wrong. If the SEC doesn’t sit the season out as the lone holdout and a player gets very sick, then I’m not sure how they’ll handle it.

I’m not sure there is any way to handle it.

Having said that, we need football to happen, and if only the SEC plays, then the whole country will be locked in and watching.

You’ll see TV ratings that were previously unimaginable in the world of college football.

We’ll see what the SEC ends up doing, and I doubt this even becomes an issue. The ACC seems hellbent on also playing, which takes some serious pressure off of Sankey and the SEC.

No matter what, this has been an insane rollercoaster of a ride!