Biden Is ‘Endorsing And Enforcing Sharia Vigilantism,’ Hoover Institute Fellow Ayaan Hirsi Ali Tells Tucker Carlson

Hoover Institution Fellow Ayaan Hirsi Ali said Tuesday that Joe Biden was “endorsing and enforcing Sharia vigilantism” in a recent speech that the former vice president made in support of Islam.

In the speech, delivered online for Emgage Action’s virtual “Million Muslim Votes Summit,” presumptive Democratic nominee Biden expressed his wish that “we were taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith.”

But Ali said Biden went much further, telling Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that Biden, perhaps unwittingly, endorsed “Sharia vigilantism.” (RELATED: Georgetown U Students Dismiss Criticism Of Sharia Law As ‘Hate Speech’)

“In this video, what he has done is he has put himself, at least these people who I think of the Muslim Brotherhood, radical islamists —they have him endorsing and enforcing Sharia vigilantism,” Ali said.

Sharia law is the Islamic justice system based on the Quran.

“He quotes the prophet Mohammed, ‘then use your hand and if you can’t use your hand, use your tongue and if you can’t use your tongue, then use your heart.’ What he’s basically doing from that point onwards is enforcing Sharia law. And it’s vigilantism on steroids,” she said.

Ali said Biden could be feeding Islamic extremism with his words that she said are “basically saying let’s enforce Sharia law” when he referenced the Muslim concept of “commanding right and forbidding wrong. I absolutely cannot believe that in the year 2020, Joe Biden is commanding right and forbidding wrong: meaning he’s enforcing Sharia law.”

She suggested that Biden probably did not understand the impact of his words or the theology behind them and she praised the former vice president’s efforts to encourage religious tolerance. But Ali criticized the Democratic leader’s campaign team for not properly vetting his material.

“Here’s one thing I would say Joe Biden should come out and apologize and apologize profusely to the American people, especially to those American Muslims who have adopted and embraced the foundational principles of America,” Ali said, adding that “radical Islamists” might find justification for violent acts in his words.

The Hoover Institution fellow said she believes Biden’s words are ultimately about improving his chances at winning the November presidential election. (RELATED: Ayann Hirsi Ali Calls Women’s March Organizer A ‘Fake Feminist’)

“He’s trying to harvest every single kind of vote he can get. But if he is so desperate as to want the vote of the organized Muslim Brotherhood, then I think we are in big trouble.”