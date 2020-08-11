Kirk Herbstreit Says The Big 10 Is ‘Looking To Delay’ The Football Season Instead Of Canceling It

The Big 10 football season might not end up getting canceled.

It was reported Monday that the conference had voted to cancel the 2020 football season during the coronavirus pandemic. However, there's been no official announcement, and Pete Thamel reported that it wasn't true.

Just got a text from a Big Ten spokesman. “No vote has been held by our presidents and chancellors.” Hence, the Big Ten watch continues. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 10, 2020

According to former Ohio State star and current ESPN pundit Kirk Herbstreit, the B1G is “looking TO DELAY the start of the season NOT TO CANCEL.”

To be clear regarding @B1Gfootball and their impending announcement-they are looking TO DELAY the start of the season NOT TO CANCEL. — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 10, 2020

As we know this is a very fluid and ongoing situation. Things are said one minute and changed the next. So we’ll see what happens in the next 24-48 hours. Numerous options in play. We can all hope there will be CFB at some point. https://t.co/E0IILbjBWW — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 10, 2020

I hope like hell Herbstreit’s tweet turns out to be correct. There are millions of fans around America hoping that’s correct.

It’s just absolutely crazy that from Sunday through Monday we heard plenty of chatter about the B1G packing up and going home, but there’s still been no official announcement.

It certainly does make you think that nothing is set in stone.

Now, Herbstreit is saying that the plan is to delay the season. Given his ties to Ohio State and the conference in general, I’m inclined to believe him.

Would fans be happy about a delay? No, but we’d certainly take it over the season getting canceled.

Stay tuned because it sounds like we’re in for another wild day of updates as this fluid situation continues to change.