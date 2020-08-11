Man Shot Near White House Identified, Was Reportedly Unarmed During Incident

The individual shot by a Secret Service officer Monday evening near the White House during President Donald Trump’s press conference has been identified, according to the Washington Post.

Myron Berryman, 51, was identified as the man who allegedly approached a Secret Service officer at his post nearby the White House and said he had a weapon. Berryman shouted, “I’m going to kill you. I’m going to shoot you,” according to the Washington Post.

The @DCPoliceDept confirmed Myron Basil Berryman, 51, was arrested after the shooting near White House yesterday. I obtained the police report, which notes he “stated” to the Secret Service officer who shot him that “he had gun.” The report indicates a gun was not found on him. pic.twitter.com/SnXUw4Yz0b — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) August 11, 2020

Berryman has lived in Dayton, Ohio as well as Forestville, Maryland, and more recently Wheeling, West Virginia. He was reportedly a professional boxer from 2000-2004, according to the Journal News.

The individual, who was not named in the Secret Service’s statement, reportedly turned around, ran aggressively towards the officer and in a “drawing motion” withdrew an “object” from his clothing. The suspect then crouched into a “shooter’s stance” and was then shot in the torso by the officer. (RELATED: Secret Service Releases Statement Detailing Shooting Incident Near White House)

Statement from U.S. Secret Service on officer involved shooting: pic.twitter.com/vMP9ypuNh5 — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 11, 2020

The Secret Service statement does not specify whether the individual was armed, but he was reportedly unarmed according to law enforcement sources who spoke with CNN. Berryman’s sister, Sonya Hemmelgarn, affirmed that initial reports were inaccurate and told the Dayton Daily News that “Myron was not armed,” according to the Journal News.

“They said he had a weapon? He ran toward him?” Hemmelgarn told the Washington Post. “This is crazy. He is a man of God. He would not have a weapon for sure. His weapon is the word of God.”

She also told the Post that he could have been participating in protests outside the White House.

“We are still trying to figure out what is going on and how my brother is doing,” she said, adding that her brother remained hospitalized Tuesday in critical but stable condition.

The Secret Service said in their Monday statement that the agency would be conducting an internal review of the officer’s actions and that the Metropolitan Police Department was contacted to conduct an investigation.