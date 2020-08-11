Martin Scorsese Signs Content Deal With Apple

Martin Scorsese is headed to Apple.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Hollywood visionary and iconic director has agreed to a first-look deal with Apple for movies and TV shows. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Shocks In Episode 4 ‘The Mother Of Exiles’ With The Return Of The Man In Black)

He’s currently in the process of making “Killers of the Flower Moon” for the tech giant. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, who also just signed a deal with Apple.

Apple isn’t just out here trying to fight in the streaming wars. The tech giant is just trying to end them. Signing DiCaprio and Scorsese is huge.

It’s literally impossible to overstate how big of a deal this is. We’re talking about two generational talents with decades of incredible work on their resumes.

Now, they’re taking those talents to Apple.

As you all know, I’m a huge fan of the streaming wars. Whenever a streaming company pulls off a move like this, it forces other streaming companies to up their games.

Netflix has fat stacks of cash, and you can guarantee they’ll continue swinging for the fence. That much is guaranteed.

After all, we’re talking about the company behind “Ozark.” They’re going to absolutely try to one-up this move from Apple.

The streaming wars are always good news for the consumers, and Apple just took things up a notch. I can’t wait to see how this forces everyone else to get better.

There’s never been a better time to be a fan of TV.