Meghan Markle Thought Princess Michael’s ‘Racist’ Brooch Could Be A Message, New Book Claims

Former Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle reportedly thought a brooch worn by Princess Michael of Kent was meant to send a message to her.

The claim was made in royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s new book “Finding Freedom,” according to a report published Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Michael, 75, was criticized for wearing a blackamoor brooch to an event at Buckingham Palace back in 2017 that Markle attended. Blackamoor art romanticizes slavery, according to Fox News.

Meghan Markle was convinced Princess Michael of Kent ‘sent hurtful message’ with broochhttps://t.co/MAU9bPP8vt pic.twitter.com/UmRstGKRbV — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) August 11, 2020

“In the back of Meghan’s mind, she wondered if there wasn’t a message being sent in the pin of the torso of an African man wearing a gold turban and ornate clothing,” the excerpt from the book read. (RELATED: Hillary Clinton Claims Meghan Markle Targeted By Tabloids Because She’s Biracial)

“When it comes to royal fashion, much thought goes into every detail,” the authors wrote. “[The brooch was] at the bare minimum an insensitivity to Meghan’s African American roots and the racism she had encountered since pairing up with Harry… Regardless, the damage had been done, particularly since the queen’s purpose had been to make Meghan, who had just moved to England, feel at home for the holidays.”

A spokesperson claimed at the time that the brooch “was a gift and has been worn many times before.”

“Princess Michael is very sorry and distressed that it has caused offense,” the spokesperson said at the time, Fox News reported.