The Mountain West Indefinitely Postpones The 2020 Football Season

The Mountain West won’t play football during the 2020 season.

The MWC announced Monday night that the conference was out for the 2020 campaign because of the “ongoing challenges with the effective mitigation and management of the COVID-19 virus in conjunction with athletic competition.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Mountain West joins the MAC in shutting down their 2020 football season during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is another bad sign for the fate of college football in 2020. While the MWC isn’t a Power Five conference, they are arguably the best Group of Five conference.

The conference features Boise State, Air Force, Utah State, Hawaii, San Diego State and other competitive teams.

Now, the conference has canned the entire season, which probably should have been expected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boise State Football (@boisestatefootball) on Aug 5, 2020 at 12:49pm PDT

For the time being, it’s probably smart to assume that most G5 conferences plan on pulling the plug on the football season.

With limited money and the P5s pondering the same outcome, it’s hard to see how G5 teams can play. It’s just not a likely outcome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boise State Football (@boisestatefootball) on Jul 22, 2020 at 4:56pm PDT

We’ll see which conference falls next because we all know this isn’t over.