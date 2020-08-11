REPORT: The NHL Has 0 Coronavirus Cases After More Than 18,000 Tests

The NHL is doing a very impressive job of handling coronavirus.

According to Field Yates, the league has administered 18,514 coronavirus tests in the past three weeks, and not a single one came back positive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NHL teams are currently playing in bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, Canada.

The NHL has now administered 18,514 COVID-19 tests over the past three weeks without a single positive result. Very impressive. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 10, 2020

This is wildly impressive. Not a single positive test after conducting more than 18,000. That’s just an insane stat.

It also goes to show how great bubbles are when it comes to pro sports. The NBA and the NHL have been absolutely dominating the coronavirus game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NHL (@nhl) on Aug 10, 2020 at 2:35pm PDT

Meanwhile, the MLB has had more problems than it can seemingly handle as teams travel all over the country to play.

It’s almost like a bubble system works incredibly well and a free-for-all system of travel doesn’t. Who ever could have seen that coming?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NHL (@nhl) on Aug 10, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT

Hopefully, the NHL’s incredible success continues because hockey being back has been a hell of a lot of fun to watch. From the sounds of it, the league has everything figured out in their bubbles, and that’s good news for fans!