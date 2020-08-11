Ohio State Defensive End Jonathan Cooper Talks Importance Of Sacrifice And Safety During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Ohio State defensive end Jonathan Cooper had a very strong message for his teammates about sacrifice during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Buckeyes released a video Monday of Cooper urging and pleading with his teammates to make smart decisions during the ongoing crisis.

Cooper talked about sacrifice, staying away from clubs, not hanging out with people and said locking in on football was one of the “easiest sacrifices” he ever had to make as a player.

At the last workout before fall camp, captain @JonathonCooper7 gave this message to his teammates. pic.twitter.com/AkITri5AKG — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 10, 2020

Good for Cooper, and I hope like hell his teammates were listening. We need as many leaders as possible in the football community stepping up and saying the same.

If you can’t stay out of clubs and stay away from parties to help save football, then you don’t truly love the sport.

By going out and partying, you’re putting the rest of the locker room at risk, which seems to be Cooper’s biggest point.

The reality of the situation is that the biggest reason for coaches to be concerned is college women on campus. We all know it.

Sorry, gentlemen. No parties or women for the next five months. Nobody takes joy in this stance, but it’s the only way to guarantee that the teams stay safe.

We have to make smart decisions or the season will be over before it ever gets started. Props to Cooper for speaking up. I hope people listen.