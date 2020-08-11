Police Officers Point Guns At Black Teens Who Were Allegedly Attacked By Homeless Man

California law enforcement pointed their guns at three black teens, video shows, after a homeless man allegedly attacked them, one of their mothers said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Monday in Santa Clarita regarding a felony assault, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a video statement Monday.

“I have seen the recent video involving the Santa Clarita incident, which has gone viral, and I have concerns regarding the tactics employed,” Villanueva said. “The deputies detained those alleged to be involved. The matter is currently being investigated.”

Police in Santa Clarita point their guns & arrest the teenagers who needed their help pic.twitter.com/GPjQo80ICd — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 10, 2020

Tammi Collins, the mother of one of the teens, said a homeless man approached the boys at a bus stop asking for drugs then threatened them with a knife, according to CBS affiliate KCBS-TV. Bystanders called the police.

Another one of the teens’ mothers, Lisa Gray, said, “I was thinking to myself, ‘Thank God my boy didn’t flinch, or whatever, scratch or whatever.’ Because I felt like all he needed to see was for them to move an inch.”(RELATED: Suspended Wisconsin Officer Assaulted, Shot At By Mob At His Home, Police Say)

My statement regarding the recent video involving a call for service in Santa Clarita. The matter is being investigated & we will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/yu1ZCXtVKz — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) August 10, 2020

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth said the city is aware of the incident and asked the sheriff’s department to temporarily remove one of the officers who had raised a gun at the boys, according to a statement Monday.

“We have spoken to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and we are aware that a full investigation is underway regarding the level of response by the deputies,” Smyth said. “We have asked that the review be expedited and any necessary actions be taken.”

“In addition, we have asked that the deputy be removed from the field pending the outcome of the investigation,” he added.

Collins said she told her son how to act when approached by the police following George Floyd’s death, NBC affiliate KNBC-TV reported. Floyd died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck, video of the incident shows, sparking nationwide protests and riots.

Bystanders can be heard yelling at the responding officers in video of the incident, “Put your guns down. They’re kids.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.