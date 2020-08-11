Washington Seems To Hint That The Team’s New Name Will Be The Redwolves

The Washington Football Team seemed to hint at the franchise’s new name with a recent tweet.

The team tweeted a quote late Monday afternoon from a fan saying how cool the Redwolves would be as the organization’s name, and wrote, “Interesting submission here from Sarah [thinking emoji].” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Redwolves have long been floated as the likely replacement ever since Washington dropped “Redskins” as the mascot.

Interesting submission here from Sarah ????https://t.co/Gpb5Fzv5L5 pic.twitter.com/OQP2WGyP0D — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 10, 2020

I can certainly get behind Redwolves. I’m not really sure what kind of logo you go with when you’re talking about Redwolves, but I’m here for the name.

You get to keep the exact same color scheme, and it certainly sounds like an intimidating name for the franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Haskins, Jr. (@dh_simba7) on May 16, 2020 at 5:15pm PDT

All I know for sure is that the team needs to have much better helmets no matter what the new mascot ends up becoming.

Their current helmets as the Washington Football Team are laughably bad.

the numbers are being added to new helmets ???????????? pic.twitter.com/feCyO2sBqG — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 5, 2020

Overall, you could do a hell of a lot worse than Redwolves. It’s long been rumored as an option, and the team tweeting out a quote in support makes me think that’s where Dan Snyder and company are headed.

Let us know what you think of the name in the comments!