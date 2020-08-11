REPORT: Cleveland Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Also Broke Coronavirus Protocol

Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger reportedly also broke the team’s coronavirus protocol.

Indians pitcher Zach Plesac was sent home after going out Saturday night in Chicago, and now it’s been revealed that Clevinger was with him, according to Jeff Passan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Clevinger flew with the team Sunday, and has been scratched from playing Tuesday.

Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger went out with teammate Zach Plesac in Chicago on Saturday night in violation of team protocol, sources tell ESPN. Clevinger was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Cubs and will quarantine. He flew with the team Sunday. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 10, 2020

What is so hard for these MLB players to understand? I just don’t get it. They’re paid to play baseball, and they’re paid a lot of money to do it.

If they don’t want to do it, then opt out of the 2020 season! It’s really not that hard to understand at all.

Do you know what you don’t do? Leave the hotel and put the rest of the team at risk because you wanted to go out.

It’s selfish, stupid and can’t be tolerated. I’d fine the hell out of both of these players for breaching protocol.

You’re either serious about playing or you’re not. If you’re not, then get the hell out.

MLB players need to understand the stakes of the coronavirus situation because some of them clearly don’t.