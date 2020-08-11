REPORT: Conference USA Is Still Planning On Playing Football

Conference USA plans on playing football in the fall.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Group of Five conference still plans on playing football, despite the fact that league member Old Dominion has canceled fall sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A source told him that the conference is “holding firm on playing in the fall.”

Conference USA schools still planning to play football this fall, even w/league member ODU canceling fall season, sources told @Stadium. C-USA ADs met today & are “holding firm on playing in fall,” source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 10, 2020

Good for Conference USA. We’re really in a battle for the soul of America right now, and we need as many conferences as possible committed to playing.

We’re cooked as a country if football doesn’t happen in the fall. People are going to go crazy, and I’ll be right at the top of the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAU Athletics (@fauathletics) on Jun 1, 2020 at 9:48am PDT

Conference USA isn’t a Power Five conference, but they’re still a very respectable conference that can help move the needle.

At this point of the war against coronavirus, there’s no such thing as too much help. We’ll take everything we can get.

Finally, it’s going to be laughable if leagues like Conference USA play football, but Power Five conferences sit out. It’ll be shameful and embarrassing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAU Football (@faufootball) on Aug 7, 2020 at 4:37pm PDT

Let’s put on the pads, folks. It’s time to play some football.