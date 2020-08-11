REPORT: Ohio State Won’t Support Canceling The Football Season, Might Look To Play Elsewhere If It Happens

Ohio State will reportedly not support any Big 10 decision that involves canceling the football season.

Despite a Monday report indicating that the Big 10 had already voted to cancel the season during the coronavirus pandemic, it now looks like the situation is very much up in the air. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When an official decision is made, OSU reportedly won’t go along with canceling anything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Aug 9, 2020 at 3:08pm PDT

According to Cleveland.com, incoming OSU President Kristina M. Johnson will vote against canceling the season if the time comes for such a vote to take place.

To make matters worse for the B1G, Ryan Day was asked about the Buckeyes potentially playing outside of the conference if games are canceled, and he left the door wide open.

If the Big Ten shuts football down…should Ohio State join the #SEC or #ACC ?? Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, talking to College Football Live: “We need to explore every option” pic.twitter.com/Cp7bYE5Nsi — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) August 10, 2020

Keep pushing, Ohio State! Keep raising the stakes. The powerhouses in the B1G (Michigan, OSU, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Penn State) have to make the stakes way too high for the conference to cancel.

If those five holdout at all costs and threaten to play elsewhere, then Kevin Warren will have no choice but to take cancellation off of the table.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Aug 6, 2020 at 2:36pm PDT

There still might be a delay. That might be inevitable at this point, but at least the season wouldn’t be canceled.

The Big 10 simply can’t allow any situation to unfold where our teams are playing in other conferences. That’s a disaster we might never rebound from.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Aug 4, 2020 at 10:57am PDT

I might hate the Buckeyes, but we’re marching together in this fight. When it comes to saving football, we’re very much on the same team.