REPORT: PAC-12 To Suspend Football Activities, Try To Play The Season At A Later Date

The PAC-12 is expected to suspend football activities Tuesday, but the season might not be officially canceled.

According to FootballScoop, the PAC-12 is expected to delay the season Tuesday during the coronavirus pandemic, and then try to play games later. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

FootballScoop reported that Utah Utes doctor Dave Petron appeared on local ESPN radio Monday, and said that “we don’t recommend any contact practices.”

RedditCFB added that Petron said, “The recommendation will be to stop contact and competitive activities at this time. The document will outline criteria that is needed to move forward with competition.”

It’s believed that the PAC-12 will then try to push for games later in the fall. According to Jon Wilner, games could start at the end of October.

This timeline is possible, as I’ve said before, if the #Pac12 is willing to be patient: Aug 11: suspend football

Sept. 28 camp starts

Oct. 24: openers (8 games)

Dec. 19: title game https://t.co/7bUQ9Cwj7u — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) August 11, 2020

It’s amazing how much has changed in the past 12-18 hours. We went from thinking the PAC-12 and Big 10 had totally pulled the plug to them shooting for delays.

It just goes to show how insanely fluid this situation is. Every single decision any conference makes sends shockwaves through the rest of the sport.

Things are changing by the minute.

Having said that, I don’t think the PAC-12 really has the stomach necessary to push forward in this fight to play football during the coronavirus pandemic.

They’ve always been viewed as the weakest link among the Power Five conferences, and a delay to the end of October seems a bit unrealistic.

I could be wrong, but it just doesn’t seem like a rock solid plan.

We’ll see what happens, but literally all options are on the table to save football.