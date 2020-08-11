REPORT: Simon Cowell Doing Well After Breaking Back On E-Bike

TV personality Simon Cowell is reportedly doing well after breaking his back in an electric bike incident.

Cowell underwent a six-hour surgery Saturday to place a metal rod in his back, according to a report published by Page Six. After breaking his back in three places, he is reportedly up and walking around, a source told the outlet.

“He’s doing well, in good spirits and walking around a little more in his room,” the source told the outlet.

“He’s been doing more work and this morning was playing jokes on [girlfriend] Lauren [Silverman] and some of his friends,” the source added. (RELATED: Simon Cowell Breaks His Back In A Biking Incident)

Cowell is “just being silly, joking around,” the friend continued. “He knows he had a lucky escape and is very grateful for that and the medical teams, who have been incredible.”

Cowell confirmed the injury Sunday on Twitter.

“Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” Cowell tweeted. “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.”

“And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors,” he added. “Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone.”