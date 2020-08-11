REPORT: ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Tapped For Reboot, Will Smith Producing Project

“The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” might be making a comeback.

The show will be co-produced by Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Universal TV, according to a report published Tuesday by The Hollywood Reporter. The reboot is based off of a trailer for the drama “Bel-Air” that went viral in 2019. Morgan Cooper created a dramatic take on the beloved story line.

WATCH:

HBO Max, Peacock and Netflix are all reportedly in the bidding war for the streaming rights to the show. HBO Max currently holds the rights for the original series.

“The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” ran from 1990 until 1996, but has been loved by many generations. Smith starred alongside James Avery, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana M. Ali and Joseph Marcell. (RELATED: ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Actress Galyn Gorg Dead At 55)

This sounds like such an interesting way to do a reboot. I can’t wait to watch it when it finally comes out. It’ll be much different than the original comedy, but after watching the trailer I’m pretty confident it’ll be good.

I also would have been happy with a comedy-style reboot, but this could work too. Just wish Smith was going to be in the TV series as well.