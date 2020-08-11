Here’s How Much Trump Donated To Kamala Harris’s Attorney General Campaigns

President Donald Trump twice donated to presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s campaign for California attorney general, campaign finance records show.

Trump donated $5,000 to Harris’s first campaign in 2011 and another $1,000 to her re-election campaign in 2013, according to California campaign finance records. Harris was elected as the state’s attorney general in 2010 and reelected in 2014, before running for an open California Senate seat in 2016.

Harris was one of the last Democrats to receive a Trump donation, according to ABC News’ Jon Karl noted Tuesday. Trump largely stopped donating to Democrats in 2010, Karl noted.

Interesting – @realDonaldTrump basically stopped donating to Democrats after 2010, but he donated a total of $6000 to @KamalaHarris in 2011 & 2013 (@IvankaTrump gave another $2000 in 2014). Almost all of his donations were to Republicans, but he was giving to @KamalaHarris — jonkarl (@jonkarl) August 11, 2020

Though Trump’s donations made headlines in 2019 when Harris announced her own campaign for president, they are especially notable given her selection as likely Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s running mate. Biden announced the decision Tuesday afternoon, making Harris the first woman of color to appear on a presidential ticket.

Harris donated the $6,000 that she received from Trump to a nonprofit that advocates for the rights of Central Americans, a spokesman for her campaign told the Sacramento Bee in 2019. The donation was made in 2015, the paper reported.

The relationship between Trump and Harris has deteriorated throughout their shared time in Washington. Harris has repeatedly attacked the president’s response to the pandemic and disparaged him as a leader. (RELATED: Kamala Harris: Trump’s ‘Twitter Account Should Be Suspended’)

In response to the Biden-Harris ticket, Trump described Harris as “very nasty,” citing her interactions with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing.

Trump’s campaign released a video minutes after the ticket was announced, portraying Harris as “rushing to the radical left,” and saying that Biden and Harris are “wrong for America.”

