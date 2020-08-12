Army Schedules 2020 Football Game Against Georgia Southern

Army has every intention of playing football in 2020 and has added a game against Georgia Southern to the schedule.

The Eagles announced that they’ll play the Black Knights at West Point on Nov. 21. Cancellations have swept across college football, but Army is still doing everything to make sure games keep rolling. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I respect the hell out of Army for continuing to tack games onto their schedule after it was hit with a handful of cancellations.

We can’t let coronavirus win. We just can’t let it happen, and nobody should be surprised that Army is leading the way.

They’re some tough athletes and they have the tough spirit that’s reflected throughout the country since our founding.

While the Big 10 and PAC-12 might have cowardly surrendered, Army is playing football in 2020, and they should be applauded for that move.

Hopefully, they’re able to put together a great schedule for fans. Nothing would be better than watching them represent America during the pandemic on the gridiron.