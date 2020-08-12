Barry Alvarez Says Spring Big 10 Football Schedule Would Have To Be Shortened

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez doesn’t think a full football schedule is possible in the spring.

The Big 10 canceled the 2020 football season Tuesday, and the plan is to try to play in the spring during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Lance Veeser, Alvarez told the media that a spring schedule would have to be eight games or fewer. He doesn’t view anything more as possible.

Barry Alvarez talking to media now. Says he doesn’t see a full season in the spring as realistic. Says he thinks it would have to be 6-8 games or so but admits they haven’t had in-depth conversations about it — Lance Veeser (@lanceveeser) August 11, 2020

Spring football has zero shot of being successful. It’s such a dumb idea that it’s hard to believe that it’s being seriously discussed.

You simply can’t have players play in the spring and then play in the fall in 2021. You can’t do it. It’s way too risky for player health.

The Big 10 can’t tell us the conference cares about safety during the coronavirus pandemic, and then try to have two seasons take place in 2021.

Those stances don’t line up with each other at all. In fact, they’re damn near polar opposites.

We just need to accept that the Big 10 isn’t playing football again until fall 2021. Don’t even waste your time with a spring schedule. There’s no point. It’s stupid and dangerous.

Let’s just crack some beers and accept our fate. We’ll be waiting for more than year before the Big 10 is back. Start drinking, boys!