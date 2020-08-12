Biden Leads Trump Nationally And In Most Battleground States, CNBC Poll Shows

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump nationally and in five of the six most competitive battleground states, according to a CNBC poll released Wednesday.

Biden is ahead of Trump in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Florida, according to a summary of the poll data, and leads Trump nationally by six points, 50-44, according to Wednesday’s poll. Trump’s only lead is in North Carolina, where he leads Biden by one point.

Biden leads by four points in Wisconsin, five points in Michigan and four points in Pennsylvania, three states that Trump won in 2016 by a total of just 77,000 votes. In a July 29 CNBC poll, Biden led Trump by five points in Wisconsin, four points in Michigan and two points in Pennsylvania.

MICHIGAN

Biden 48% (+5)

Trump 43%

.

WISCONSIN

Biden 47% (+4)

Trump 43%

.

PENNSYLVANIA

Biden 48% (+4)

Trump 44%

.

ARIZONA

Biden 45% (+1)

Trump 44%@ChangePolls/@CNBC, LV, 8/7-9 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) August 12, 2020

Biden leads by one point in Arizona and six points in Florida, compared to two points and three points two weeks ago, respectively.

Though Biden was up two points in North Carolina two weeks ago, according to the July CNBC poll, the state swung three points in Trump’s favor. The state has been the most competitive of the six, polls have shown. In a CNBC poll four weeks ago, the former vice president was up one point. (RELATED: Biden Picks Kamala Harris To Be His Vice Presidential Nominee)

Trump has a 46% approval rating and a 54% disapproval rating, according to the poll.

Half of voters nationally approve his handling of the economy. Forty-four percent of his voters approve his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to 56% who disapprove, the poll shows.

Half of voters said that they trusted Biden over Trump to handle the United States’ economic recovery, and 53% of voters said that they believed Biden would do a better job at handling the pandemic. (RELATED: Poll: Republican Support For Trump’s Coronavirus Response Drops 10 Points Since May)

The poll also shows that swing-state voters are more likely to approve of Democrats who hold statewide office in their respective state. Democratic governors in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina have approval ratings on COVID-19 of 58%, 54%, 51% and 55%, respectively, while Republican governors in Florida and Arizona have approval ratings of 42% and 40% for the same issue, according to the summary.

Thirty-six percent of those surveyed said that they were “conservative,” compared to 32% who were “moderate,” 17% who were “liberal” and 15% who were “progressive.” Conducted in partnership with Change Research, the poll surveyed 2,143 likely voters in battleground states from August 7-9 and has a margin of error of 1.89%.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.