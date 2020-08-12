Big 10 Football Teams Will Remain On 20-Hour Workout Schedules After The Season Gets Canceled

The Big 10 has made a bizarre decision with the football workout schedule after the season was canceled.

The B1G ended the 2020 football season Tuesday before it even started out of safety concerns because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said players in the conference will remain on a 20-hour workout schedule, according to Sean Callahan.

Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez said teams will get to stay on a 20-hour week in the fall with workouts and drill work. #BigTen — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) August 11, 2020

This makes literally no sense at all. It doesn’t make any sense. We were all told that it wasn’t safe enough to play football and the season had to be canceled.

That’s what fans were told when the Big 10 decided to end the football season during the coronavirus pandemic.

If it’s not safe enough to have games, then how the hell is it safe enough to have drills, workouts or any other kind of football activities?

Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Seasonhttps://t.co/BCiRSzeAPL — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 11, 2020

Would someone like to explain that to me? It makes no sense at all. If players can have a regular 20-hour week, then we can play games.

It’s that simple, and anyone who disagrees has no idea what they’re talking about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Aug 11, 2020 at 8:56am PDT

This decision more or less proves that the B1G has no idea what the hell is going on. So much stupidity is unfolding right before our eyes and it’s sickening.