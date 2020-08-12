Big Ten Network Releases Emotional Video After The Big 10 Football Season Gets Canceled

The Big Ten Network released an emotional video following the Big 10 canceling the 2020 college football season.

The B1G pulled the plug on playing football during the coronavirus pandemic, and it was a decision that shattered millions of fans.

“The Big 10 football season is officially canceled.” Me: pic.twitter.com/2lCjE5Wu5S — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 11, 2020

In a video released by the Big Ten Network, fans were taken down a dark and emotional journey of what awaits us without football in the fall.

Give it a watch below, and I’d recommend having some tissues ready. It’s a punch straight to the gut.

“We’ll miss you Big 10 football.” Damn, that’s a line I never thought I’d ever have to hear in my life, but here we are.

What an absolutely horrific situation and sad video. I think that video from the Big Ten Network is honestly sadder than any movie I’ve ever seen.

I’m not even going to pretend to be okay after the B1G packed up and went home during the coronavirus pandemic. I’m definitely not okay, and Tuesday was just a brutal day to get through.

The Big 10 has officially canceled the 2020 football season, according to multiple reports. Announcement coming at any moment. Dreams crushed, local economies destroyed, lives forever changed because of decisions based on fear. Shameful day for college football. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 11, 2020

Saturdays in the fall are going to be incredibly sad, and there’s no other way to put it. There’s nothing on this planet that will fill the void.

View this post on Instagram New chapter. Always ????????????????????????????????. Back to the Camp. A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 7, 2020 at 4:57pm PDT

It’s just a dark and depressing time to be a football fan. This is like March Madness being canceled times 1,000, and we all know how much I love basketball.

Now, we wait until 2021. I honestly can’t believe I just said that. The more it sinks in that there’s not B1G football until 2021, the worse it gets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:40am PST

What a terrible situation for everyone involved.