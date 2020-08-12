Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Claim Trial Was Unfair, File New Appeal

TV legend Bill Cosby’s lawyers have filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.

Cosby’s lawyers claimed the jury was prejudiced against the actor after five women testified against him even though he had never been charged from the claims, according to an article published Wednesday by Fox News.

Bill Cosby’s lawyers are arguing in a new appeals filing that it was “fundamentally unfair” to let prosecutors use Cosby’s damaging deposition from a sex accuser’s lawsuit against him at trialhttps://t.co/1PJqFL6ezL — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) August 11, 2020



In Cosby’s legal team’s appeal, they call the testimony “unduly remote” and “lacking any striking similarities or close factual nexus to the conduct for which Petitioner was on trial.”

The team also challenged the use of a deposition from a civil case where Cosby admitted to using sedatives on women, claiming Cosby was told he couldn’t be prosecuted for the deposition, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Bill Cosby Wins Right To Appeal 2018 Sexual Assault Conviction)

“Petitioner reasonably relied upon those oral and written statements by providing deposition testimony in the civil action, thus forfeiting his constitutional right against self-incrimination,” the newly filed court docs read, according to the outlet.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that Cosby had the right to appeal in June.

As previously reported, the court agreed that allowing testimony regarding allegations that were uncharged could have been prejudicial. The court also agreed to hear arguments regarding the use of statements made by Cosby during a civil lawsuit in his criminal trial.

Cosby is currently serving three to 10 years in prison after being convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault during his second trial. He has denied any wrongdoing and maintained his innocence. Cosby does not believe he will be granted parole.