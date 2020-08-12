Incredible Body Cam Video: Police Officer Pulls Wheelchair-Bound Man From Tracks As A Train Barrels Toward Him

Incredible body cam video released Wednesday by the Lodi Police Department showed an officer running to assist a wheelchair-bound man who was stuck on train tracks.

The officer, identified as Officer Erica Urrea, jumped out of her vehicle and ran to the man as the train barreled toward them. She could be heard on the video asking whether he was able to get off the tracks, and when she determined that he couldn’t, she pulled him out of the chair and to safety. (RELATED: Police Release Video Of Officer Fatally Shooting Driver Through Windshield)

WATCH:

The Lodi Police Department shared Urrea’s story and the body cam footage on YouTube:

On 08/12/2020 at around 844 AM, Officer Urrea was in the area of Lodi Ave and the railroad tracks when she saw a male in a wheelchair who appeared to be stuck on the tracks. She noticed that the railroad crossing arms started to come down and saw that a train was approaching. She immediately exited her patrol vehicle and began running towards the male. As the train was reaching them, she was able to pull the male out of the wheelchair and they both fell back onto the ground.

According to the LPD, the man suffered an injury to his leg but immediately received care. Urrea could be heard on the video calling for an ambulance even as the train was still passing by.

“The 66-year-old male was ultimately transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Officer Urrea risked her own life to save another and her actions prevented a tragedy today. We are extremely proud of Officer Erica Urrea and her heroism,” the LPD’s statement concluded.