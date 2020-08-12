Bryan Cranston On Recovering From COVID-19 And Hanging Out With Tom Hanks After Symptoms Left

Bryan Cranston talked about recovering from coronavirus and how he’s been hanging out with Tom Hanks since the symptoms have gone away.

The “Breaking Bad” star made the comments during his appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” The interview was noted by Fox News in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Amazon To Hire 100,000 New Workers Because Of Coronavirus)

“I didn’t think that the world needed another celebrity saying, ‘Hey, I had it!'” the 64-year-old actor shared about finding out he and his wife, Robin Deadon, had coronavirus right when “everything” first shut down.

WATCH:

“So I just didn’t say anything and went about my way,” he added. “We were very fortunate, very mild symptoms. A couple days of feeling achy and about a week of just severe lethargy.” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

The actor explained that he lost his sense of taste and smell for “a couple months” and even now he said it is only back about 75% of what it was.

“I count my blessings that that’s the extent of my sacrifice,” Bryan shared. “I had the antibodies and [wasn’t] infected anymore and so I thought, now is the time to give plasma.”

Cranston said that because the experience was something new for him, he recorded the process of donating plasma. It was then that doctors asked him if he wouldn’t mind doing a social media post encouraging others to do the same.

“I thought, ‘OK, this is a good reason for me to now out myself and say I had COVID-19 and I was very fortunate and maybe if you had it and you’re fine now, maybe you can give plasma to those truly suffering,'” the superstar said.

The “Upside” actor also revealed that he reached out to pals Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson while they were in Australia recovering after testing positive for COVID-19.

“When they came back, the four of us had a dinner together and we looked at each other and said, ‘I think we can do this because we all had it, we’re all not infected anymore’ and at the time we thought, ‘Oh, we can’t get it again,'” Cranston said.

“Now that is still … uncertain, so if it is possible to be reinfected, I do have the antibodies so hopefully I can fight it off again,” he added. “But my heart goes out to those people who have passed and those suffering. If any of you watching this now had it and got through it … if you can consider giving plasma to your local blood bank, it will help many, many people.”