Buffalo Bills Sign Head Coach Sean McDermott To A 6-Year Extension

The Buffalo Bills have inked head coach Sean McDermott to a monster extension.

The team announced the deal Wednesday, and the extension is for six years, according to Adam Schefter. McDermott is now locked up through 2025.

HC Sean McDermott has signed a multi-year contract extension with the @BuffaloBills. pic.twitter.com/l18rivyx3E — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 12, 2020

Update: Bills gave HC Sean McDermott a six-year contract extension, tying him to Buffalo through the 2025 season, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 12, 2020

This is a great decision by the Bills. McDermott is one of the best coaches in the NFL, and you can’t let a guy like him walk.

He has the Bills rolling right now, and when you find a coach who can maintain consistent success, you lock him up for a long time.

That’s exactly what the Bills did here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) on Aug 12, 2020 at 10:14am PDT

Now, Josh Allen will continue to rise as the Bills enter the 2020 season with their best team in a long time.

Can they make a run in the postseason? It’s unknown until they actually get the job done, but the pieces are there.

They have their coach and their QB. In the NFL, that’s all you need to have a shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) on Aug 12, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

It should be fun to see where the Bills go from here. They’re in safe hands.