‘It Breaks My Heart’: Dr. Carol Swain Blasts Leftists For Normalizing ‘White Shaming’

Dr. Carol Swain, a former professor of political science and law at Vanderbilt University, joined the Daily Callers Stephanie Hamill to discuss race relations in America, the “Black Lives Matter” Movement and more.

“I see a shaming of white people and white children, and it really breaks my heart as a mother and a grandmother, because I would never want my child to be treated how young whites are treated today,” said Swain.

Swain told the Daily Caller that she’s a former Democrat who switched parties in 2009. (Related: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Mayhem And Lawlessness’ — Rand Paul Compares Protesters Tearing Down Statues To The Taliban.)

“The political party that I once knew as the Democrats, it’s controlled by far left Marxists that hate America, who would like to overthrow our nation.”

