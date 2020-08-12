EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Exec Reveals How China Censors American Films

Former Hollywood executive Chris Fenton sat down with the Daily Caller’s Anders Hagstrom to discuss how China holds leverage over U.S. companies, and what America should do about it.

Fenton’s book, ‘Feeding The Dragon: Inside The Trillion Dollar Dilemma Facing Hollywood, The NBA, And American Business,’ reveals the deep ties American industries have to China, and how China uses those connections to project its influence. Fenton has appeared on Fox News with Tucker Carlson and has run the cable news gambit to explain why American companies seem so willing to turn a blind eye to China’s human rights atrocities to gain access to their market.

While some China hawks have called for the U.S. to take an openly hostile approach to China, Fenton argues the U.S. can and should maintain a working relationship, so long as the terms are renegotiated. (RELATED: Man Shot Near White House Identified, Was Reportedly Unarmed During Incident)

