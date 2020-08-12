Chris Wallace Claims Kamala Harris Is ‘Not Far To The Left’ — Her Senate Record Disagrees

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace claimed Wednesday that Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris was “not far to the left” — but GovTrack rated her the most liberal member of the U.S. Senate.

The “Fox News Sunday” anchor joined “America’s Newsroom” to discuss former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive 2020 nominee and his decision to add Harris to his ticket in November. (RELATED: ‘You Ready To Go To Work?’: Kamala Harris Releases Video Of Joe Biden Asking Her To Be VP)

WATCH:

Anchor Sandra Smith put the question to Wallace, noting that fellow Fox News anchor Bret Baier was of the opinion that the “diehard Democrats” would be happy with Biden’s selection.

“This will put them at ease, this choice. Do you see it that way?” Smith asked.

“Yeah, I think so,” Wallace replied, suggesting that Harris’ poor performance in the Democratic primary might not hurt a ticket with her on it.

“She did not do very well in the Democratic primaries for a variety of reasons. She didn’t run a great campaign,” Wallace explained. “But, you know, she is not far to the left despite what Republicans are going to try to say.”

Wallace went on to argue that Harris would “energize” certain groups, such as women and African Americans, when it came to getting out the vote.

However, a 2019 rating from GovTrack ranked Harris, based on her voting record in the Senate, the body’s most liberal member. According to that ranking, she was left of Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

According to GovTrack, Kamala Harris was the most liberal member of the U.S. Senate in 2019. Even more liberal than Bernie Sanders. The takeover of Joe Biden by the extreme left is now complete. Link: https://t.co/BKpgp6lRsP pic.twitter.com/yWeRA5hIye — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) August 11, 2020

You can call Kamala Harris a lot of things, but moderate is not one of them. During her short time in the Congress, she ranks right behind Elizabeth Warren as the most liberal member of the Senate. pic.twitter.com/ggYiCuiebJ — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 12, 2020

In 2019, GovTrack rated “pragmatic moderate” Kamala Harris as the most Liberal of all U.S. Senators: pic.twitter.com/yYOpYzWkkX — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 12, 2020

Wallace is not the only one suggesting that Harris is not a hard left liberal — the New York Times called her a “pragmatic moderate” in a story published just after she was announced as Biden’s running mate.

Breaking News: Sen. Kamala Harris of California is Joe Biden’s pick for vice president. A pragmatic moderate, she is the first Black woman on a major party ticket. https://t.co/Ttvh5RyxUB pic.twitter.com/NMcIz60ckH — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 11, 2020

It should be noted that GovTrack based its ranking only on Harris’ Senate career while Wallace and others are including her history as a prosecutor and Attorney General of California. Her work as a prosecutor, however, could prove to be a liability as more and more cities work to “defund police” and “reimagine” public safety in the wake of George Floyd’s death.