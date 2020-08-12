David Blaine Plans First Stunt In Almost 10 Years

Magician David Blaine announced that his first stunt in almost 10 years will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Blaine shared the announcement on his Twitter account Wednesday.

“This stunt has been 10 years in the making,” Blaine tweeted. “Let’s turn worry into wonder and take magic to new heights.”

Let’s turn worry into wonder and take magic to new heights. #DavidBlaineAscension, August 31st only on @YouTube Join me on the ascent: https://t.co/bVy2WU5kvM #youtubeoriginals pic.twitter.com/eke9hZ8zOq — David Blaine (@davidblaine) August 12, 2020

“Watch in disbelief as David Blaine magically ascends above Earth, in his biggest live performance yet,” YouTube said in a statement about the stunt, Variety reported.

Blaine will reportedly be attempting to float across the Hudson River from New Jersey to New York using balloons like in the movie “Up.” The stunt will be livestreamed on Blaine’s YouTube channel on Aug. 31. (RELATED: NYPD Investigating David Blaine Over Sexual Assault Allegations)

This sounds terrifying, but it also sounds really hard not to tune in. Blaine’s stunts are just crazy enough to where you have to watch just to see if he’s able to pull something like this off. Floating across the Hudson River using just balloons sounds actually crazy.

Blaine always does absolutely outrageous things. In 1999, he buried himself in a plastic box under a three-ton water-filled tank and lived off of a few tablespoons of water for seven days. He also spent 72 hours standing on top of a pillar while he was shocked with one million volts of electricity.

This stunt isn’t as crazy as both of those, but also isn’t something you want to miss.