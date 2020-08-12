Donald Trump Says He Spoke With Trevor Lawrence And Ed Orgeron About The Upcoming Football Season

President Donald Trump reached out to two of the biggest stars in college football to help save the upcoming season.

Trump revealed during a Wednesday press conference that he spoke with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Trump: “Go play football. I spoke to some of the great football players. College players. Trevor, and a lot of great players called. Coach called. Coach O. A lot of fantastic people. I got to speak to. Athletes. Leaders. They want to play football. Let ’em play.” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 12, 2020

President Donald Trump talks college football at a White House briefing: “I spoke to some of the great football players, college players. Trevor and lot of great players called. Coach called. Coach O. Lot of fantastic people I got to speak to. Athletes. Leaders. — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 12, 2020

NEW: President Trump talks college football He says he spoke to “Trevor” and “Coach O.” “They feel safer on the field than they do walking around and doing nothing.” pic.twitter.com/iAPkhcLGlu — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 12, 2020

No matter what you think of Trump, he’s the President, and he needs to lead the fight to save college football in America.

It’s that important of an issue, and he’d be doing millions of people a disservice if he sat it out. College communities depend on money from the sport to survive.

If you don’t believe that, then you’re willingly sticking your head in the sand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16) on Jul 10, 2020 at 1:20pm PDT

We’ve already lost the Big 10 and the PAC-12. There’s nothing we can do to save them, and that’s the unfortunate reality of the situation.

However, there’s still time to save the ACC, SEC and the Big 12. Judging from the fact Trump has picked up the phone to make some calls, it seems like he’s invested in getting the job done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jan 24, 2020 at 7:55am PST

Save football, folks. The country needs it.