George Soros Calls Trump ‘Dangerous,’ Believes He Will Do ‘Anything To Stay In Power’

Prominent Democratic donor George Soros called President Donald Trump “dangerous” and asserted that Trump would do “anything to stay in power,” in a wide-ranging interview Tuesday with Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The 90-year-old Hungarian-American and billionaire philanthropist told La Repubblica that Trump is a “confidence trickster” who unexpectedly won the 2016 U.S. election and was inadvertently working to “undermine democracy from within,” per a translation of the interview on George Soros’ website.

Celebration of @georgesoros’s 90th birthday with a remarkable interview @LaRepubblica_it. The Great Anticipator, person who did impossible things, made the most vulnerable parts of our societies stronger and returned the belief in humanity. @OpenSociety https://t.co/t2HEb8GxDF — Milan Antonijević (@AntonMilan) August 12, 2020

Soros added that Trump was a mere “transitory phenomenon” suggesting that his ascension to power was an anomalous four-year period in U.S. history and will be thought of as such following the November 2020 election, per the transcript of the interview. (RELATED: Georgia School District Orders Quarantine For Over 900 Students And Staff After Reopening)

Soros expressed confidence that the American system of checks and balances built into the Constitution will ensure Trump is ousted from power and the country returned to normalcy come November.

“…in the U.S. you have a great tradition of checks and balances and established rules,” Soros said. “And above all, you have the Constitution. So I am confident that Trump will turn out to be a transitory phenomenon, hopefully ending in November,” according to the translation of the interview.

Soros reiterated in the interview that Trump remains a danger to U.S. democracy because he is “fighting for his life” to win this upcoming election that polling indicates he is projected to lose.

National polling averages currently indicate that Biden leads Trump nationally by about 8 points, according to FiveThirtyEight. Biden also currently leads Trump in five of six battleground states, including Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Arizona, per The Hill.

Soros added during the interview that the U.S. is “one of the longest-lasting democracies in history,” and he remained steadfast in his belief that Trump would be held accountable for his actions if he loses the presidency in November because “he has violated the Constitution in many different ways.”

Soros is a major donor to left-leaning political candidates in the United States, having donated to the political campaigns of former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. He is also a philanthropist who often donates through his Open Society Foundations to progressive causes around the globe, according to the organization’s website.

