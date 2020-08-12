What is the greatest western movie ever made?

This was a question posed on Tuesday night by @super70ssports, and the answer in my mind is a very easy one. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Ok, let’s talk about some real adult shit tonight: What’s your all-time favorite Western? Choose wisely, friends. I’ll start: pic.twitter.com/yNFCacZ0yw — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) August 12, 2020

It’s “Unforgiven” with Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman and Morgan Freeman. The 1992 film is an all-time classic western, and it’s hands down the greatest ever made.

Now, I understand I’m biased because I wasn’t around for the golden era of Western films, but I don’t care.

“Unforgiven” is on a different level. It’s about a man who has put his gunslinging past behind him, but is pressed back into service to go catch some bad guys.

It’s not the most original storyline as plenty of movies have seen retired gunslingers cock the hammer again to send some lead downrange.

However, “Unforgiven” is just better than the rest. The final 10 minutes of the movie might be the greatest 10 minute stretch in the history of western movies.

Eastwood just straight up cuts a man in half to avenge his friend.

If you haven’t already seen “Unforgiven” with Clint Eastwood, I suggest you do ASAP. You won’t regret it, and I think you might find yourself agreeing with me.