Leonard Fournette Says He Went On A ‘World Tour’ To Avoid Coronavirus

Jacksonville Jaguars star Leonard Fournette had a unique plan for avoiding coronavirus.

According to Andrew Siciliano, the NFL running back claimed that he went on a "world tour" to avoid the virus.

“Wherever the corona was at, I ran away from it,” Fournette explained.

Leonard Fournette says his offseason was a “world tour”, “Wherever the corona was at, I ran away from it.” — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) August 10, 2020

I hate to be the guy who breaks the bad news to Fournette, but I’m not sure this is a winning strategy when it comes to staying safe.

Coronavirus is all over the place in America. As far as I know, there’s not a single state that hasn’t been touched.

Fournette might struggle to find a super safe place during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic given how widespread it is in America and the world.

Secondly, I’m pretty confident that a ton of travel requires you to have contact with people. How the hell does that make your chances of catching it lower?

The answer is that it doesn’t. In fact, I’m confident that traveling on a regular basis is among the dumbest things you can do.

Having said that, Fournette seemed to have made it to camp just fine. What the hell do I know? Maybe his plan was gold.

Either way, hell of a quote to say you went on a “world tour” to avoid coronavirus.