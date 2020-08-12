Joe Biden Keeps One Specific Comic Strip On His Desk. Here’s What It Is

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden got everyone’s attention Tuesday when he announced California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

But it wasn't just the naming of the California senator that has generated headlines, but what was in the background of the photo posted from Biden's camp of the reported moment Harris was notified, per the Business Insider.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden) on Aug 11, 2020 at 1:27pm PDT

Sitting on the former Vice President‘s desk, behind his laptop, was a framed comic strip that reportedly holds special meaning for him. In the shot, we see the two-frame piece from the 1970s-era “Hägar the Horrible” comic drawn by artist Dik Browne, per Comics Kingdom.

The black-and-white strip features the head Viking raising his hands to the sky after apparently being stranded at sea following some kind of major storm.

He asked simply “Why Me?!” In the second frame, a cartoon bubble comes out of the clouds and reads, “Why Not?”

Biden has explained that he kept the cartoon on his desk for years and that it helped him through times of need, according to PBS.

The image helps Biden remember that “a lot of people are going through a lot worse than you’re going through, and the way they get through it is … they have people reach out, touch them, give them solace.”