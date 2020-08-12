Joe Biden Donations Jump After Kamala Harris Announcement

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign had its best day of grassroots fundraising after announcing Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris as the running mate, new reports show.

The campaign raised more than $10.8 million between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, The New York Times reported. The figure is a nearly 400 percent increase from the same time period of the day prior. The 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. slot marked the campaign’s single best fundraising hour, according to Clarke Humphrey, Biden’s deputy digital director. (RELATED: Kamala Harris In April 2019: ‘I Believe’ Joe Biden’s Accusers)

“Stoked about running program that empowers supporters & makes days like this possible,” she tweeted. “Excited as heck for the Biden-Harris grassroots fundraising machine.”

????some late, great, breaking news! TODAY ALSO BECAME OUR BEST GRASSROOTS FUNDRAISING DAY EVER. Stoked about running program that empowers supporters & makes days like this possible. excited as heck for the Biden-Harris grassroots fundraising machine.https://t.co/swwJKvqQVT — clarke humphrey (@_clarkekent) August 11, 2020

The New York Times reported the surge in fundraising was through ActBlue, a digital fundraising platform used by many Democratic candidates. The Biden campaign did not provide information on exactly how much it raised on its own, the report adds.

ActBlue, which was founded in 2004, has had record-high donations amid the pandemic, receiving nearly 6 million donations totaling $710 million from April to June. Shane Goldmacher, a reporter for The Times, tweeted that he estimates Tuesday is also ActBlue’s best day of fundraising.

As of 11:15 p.m., this is, by my estimate, ActBlue’s 5th biggest day all-time. The top 3 are all week of the peak of George Floyd protests in June, then June 20, 2020, then today. — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 12, 2020

President Donald Trump and the RNC have outraised Biden and the DNC $1.08 billion to $633 million as of July 20, according to NPR. (RELATED: Here’s How Much Trump Donated To Kamala Harris’s Attorney General Campaigns)