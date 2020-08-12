US

Joe Biden Donations Jump After Kamala Harris Announcement

Sens. Kamala Harris And Cory Booker Join Candidate Joe Biden At Michigan Campaign Rally On Eve Of Primary

Patrick Hauf Contributor
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign had its best day of grassroots fundraising after announcing Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris as the running mate, new reports show.

The campaign raised more than $10.8 million between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, The New York Times reported. The figure is a nearly 400 percent increase from the same time period of the day prior. The 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. slot marked the campaign’s single best fundraising hour, according to Clarke Humphrey, Biden’s deputy digital director. (RELATED: Kamala Harris In April 2019: ‘I Believe’ Joe Biden’s Accusers)

“Stoked about running program that empowers supporters & makes days like this possible,” she tweeted. “Excited as heck for the Biden-Harris grassroots fundraising machine.”

The New York Times reported the surge in fundraising was through ActBlue, a digital fundraising platform used by many Democratic candidates. The Biden campaign did not provide information on exactly how much it raised on its own, the report adds.

ActBlue, which was founded in 2004, has had record-high donations amid the pandemic, receiving nearly 6 million donations totaling $710 million from April to June. Shane Goldmacher, a reporter for The Times, tweeted that he estimates Tuesday is also ActBlue’s best day of fundraising. 

President Donald Trump and the RNC have outraised Biden and the DNC $1.08 billion to $633 million as of July 20, according to NPR. (RELATED: Here’s How Much Trump Donated To Kamala Harris’s Attorney General Campaigns)