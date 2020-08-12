Sen. Kennedy Weighs In On Kamala Harris: Ocasio-Cortez ‘Without The Bartending Experience’

Republican Lousiana Sen. John Kennedy on Wednesday criticized Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris after she was selected to be 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate.

In an interview with Fox News, Kennedy compared Harris to Democratic New York Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, saying that Harris was smarter than Ocasio-Cortez but did not have the “bartending experience.” Ocasio-Cortez was a bartender before running for Congress.

“Kamala is my colleague so I want to congratulate her. I think she is very personable. She’s very smart, she’s very aggressive and she’s very liberal. I think of Kamala, I would describe her as Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez but smarter and without the bartending experience,” Kennedy said.

WATCH:

Biden announced he would select Harris to be his running mate earlier Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘Top Cop’: Bernie Sanders’ Former National Press Secretary Weighs In On Biden Picking Kamala Harris)

The announcement was made on Twitter, as speculation grew that there would be an event at Hotel du Pont in Wilmington, Delaware. Photos of an event production truck outside of the hotel were taken before the announcement, leading up to speculation that Biden would announce his running mate. (RELATED: ‘Spending Porn’ — Sen. John Kennedy Comes Out Against Republican Coronavirus Stimulus Package)

“Joe Biden is running to restore the soul of the nation and unite the country to move us forward. Joe knows more about the importance of the Vice Presidency than just about anyone, and he is confident that Kamala Harris will be the best partner for him to finally get the country back on track,” the Biden campaign said in an email.