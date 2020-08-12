‘Are You Ready To Go To Work?’: Kamala Harris Releases Video Of Joe Biden Asking Her To Be Running Mate

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris released a video Wednesday that showed the moment former Vice President Joe Biden asked her to be his running mate.

Biden spoke with Harris via a video call Tuesday. She released a short clip of that video call on Twitter. (RELATED: ‘It’s Politics’: Jill Biden Addresses Past Tension Between Joe Biden And Potential VP Pick Kamala Harris)

“We are in a battle for the soul of this nation. But together, it’s a battle we can win.@JoeBiden—I’m ready to get to work,” her caption read.

We are in a battle for the soul of this nation. But together, it’s a battle we can win.@JoeBiden—I’m ready to get to work. pic.twitter.com/3PJcUTYBGU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 12, 2020

Harris joined the call with an apology, saying that she was sorry for keeping Biden waiting. He assured her that it was fine, and then cut right to the chase.

“You ready to go to work?” he asked.

There was a long pause, and then Harris replied, “Oh my God. I am so ready to go to work.”

Harris followed that clip with a brief history of her own career and praise for Biden before cutting back to that pivotal video call. (RELATED: ‘Democrats Don’t Love Her’: Jesse Watters Says Kamala Harris Won’t Tip The Scales For Biden)

“First of all, is the answer yes?” Biden asked with a smile.

“The answer is absolutely yes, Joe,” Harris replied, adding, “And I am ready to work. I am ready to do this with you, for you. I’m just — deeply honored and very excited.”

Biden announced Harris as his vice presidential pick Tuesday after narrowing down a list of contenders that reportedly included former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and Democratic California Rep. Karen Bass among others.